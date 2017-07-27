Former Comanche Tax Commission employee charged with embezzlement

A former Comanche Nation Tax Commission employee is free on bond after being charged in federal court with stealing from the tribe.

Julierose Baquera Molina, 38, Cache, appeared Wednesday before Judge Shon T. Erwin at the federal courthouse in Lawton. She was arraigned on one count of felony embezzlement from the Comanche Nation Tax Commission. Erwin ordered her released on a $5,000 own recognizance bond; one of the conditions of her release is that she not be present at any tribal gaming facility in western Oklahoma.

Molina was arrested Wednesday.

According to an indictment returned by a federal grand jury, from October 2014 through March 2016 Molina was employed by the tribe's tax commission, which funds government operations. The indictment alleges she took more than $1,000 illegally. Few specific details, including the alleged method of theft and amount taken, have been released.

A spokesperson for the Comanche Nation Business Committee deferred to the U.S. Attorney's Office for details on how much money Molina is alleged to have taken. That office did not respond on Wednesday.

If convicted, Molina could be sentenced to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. She would also be required to pay restitution to the Comanche Nation Tax Commission.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the case is a result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Comanche Nation Police Department.

The Comanche Business Committee issued a statement commending the FBI for prosecuting "the corruption and greed that continually plagued the Comanche Nation's previous administration." The statement said the purported theft took place before the election of Chairman William Nelson.