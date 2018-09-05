Food Bank benefits from friendly local competition

Inside the Lawton Board of Realtors office were eight tables piled with kid-friendly foods from white sliced bread and jars of peanut butter and jelly, to macaroni and cheese and boxes of chocolate chip granola bars during the first ever "May Day May Day" Food Drive on Tuesday.

The food donations, along with $1,300 in monetary donations, benefited the Lawton Food Bank, 1819 S. Sheridan, and a portion of the food donations also went to the food pantry in Elgin.

In preparation for the food drive, the Lawton Board of Realtors created a food drive committee comprised of board members, as well as employees of the real estate community, including realtors, brokers, banks, mortgage and title companies, surveyors appraisers and INS agents, according to Tonya Dawson, committee chair and senior loan officer at Veterans United Home Loans, 2410 Cache Road, Suite C.

Dawson said over the course of a week, 15 local businesses and individuals collected food and monetary donations at their workplaces. On Tuesday, the final day of the food drive, committee members celebrated the successful turnout as they loaded up the donations into the Lawton Food Bank truck.

The business that collected the most food donations received a "traveling trophy," which will be passed on to the next winning business during the second annual "May Day May Day" Food Drive.

After a close vote by anonymous individuals, Dawson announced RE/MAX Professionals to be the champion receiving the traveling trophy.

Barbara Moeller, a broker associate for RE/MAX, said she's thrilled her company collected the most donations which are desperately needed, according to Jeri Mosiman, Lawton Food Bank director, who appeared to be "in shock" when she saw the stacks of food, Dawson said.

"I literally squealed over seeing sliced bread," Mosiman said. "We rarely have sliced bread and peanut butter and jelly all at the same time."

Mosiman said the donations were "very heartwarming," and without them, some local children who eat free or reduced lunches during the school year might not eat breakfast or lunch in the summertime, since school is not in session.