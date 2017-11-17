Fishing for Food should add to festive atmosphere

Families and children can slip on their coats, grab their fishing poles and forget their fishing licenses for the eighth annual Fishing for Food at Lake Helen in Elmer Thomas Park from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The free fishing event doubles as a donation opportunity for the Lawton Food Bank, which provides food to families during the holidays the busiest time of year for the food bank. Anglers are encouraged to take nonperishable food items or frozen turkeys in exchange for raffle tickets.

At noon, the raffle will start and ticket holders may win prizes such as bicycles, hotel stays and gift or fuel cards. Those who buy in for $10 are eligible for the largest trout contest, and the winner receives $100.

Over the past seven years, Fishing for Food has accumulated 5,500 pounds of food to donate to the Lawton Food Bank, according to Michael Tenis, founder and coordinator of Fishing for Food and chairperson of Holiday in the Park.

Prizes totaling tens of thousands of dollars, including 200 bicycles, have been raffled off, Tunis said, and adults even have the chance to win bicycles.