First responders prep for opioid crisis

Local law enforcement officials and first responders on Monday learned about the depth of the opioid overdose crisis in Oklahoma and measures being taken to rehabilitate victims and opioid users.

The training session at the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma office was sponsored by Roadback Inc. and the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Keynote speaker was Officer Anthony First of the Tulsa Police Department, who also is a paramedic on the department's Special Operations Team.

"The opioid crisis is really bad in Oklahoma," he said. "We are fifth in the nation in the number of deaths."

He said his department is attacking the opioid overdose crisis head-on through lifesaving and rehabilitation efforts rather than criminalizing use of the painkiller drugs, which are also known under generic terms such as hydrocodone, oyxcodone, morphine and codeine.

"It should be less about law enforcement and more about getting the kits, testing the victims and getting them to the hospital," he said. "And recognition of officers for identifying the opioid problem."