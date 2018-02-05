Fires Conference kicks off in front of international crowd

Excitement was in the air on day one of the 2018 Fires Conference.

Senior Army leaders and representatives of 15 partner nations joined junior officers in Class 1-18 of Captains' Career Course in the search for answers amid a changing world environment. Taking part in this year's meeting of the minds are 75 military officers from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

All told, the conference has 640 registered attendees, the majority of them active duty U.S. military from around the globe. Col. Ken Slover, director of the commander's planning group, said the invitation list was expanded this year to include not only the up-and-coming captains but also brigade-level commanders and command sergeants major.

In addition, 28 industry partners brought 170 employees to a trade expo where the newest and best technologies are on display through noon Thursday. They have 43 booths in and around Snow Hall.

Hosting the event is Maj. Gen. Wilson Shoffner, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence. He opened the forum with a breathtaking new video that segued from a giant chessboard with the pieces locked in combat, to an impressive array of modern firepower. He then announced the theme for Tuesday, "Fires in Large-Scale Combat Operations."

"Those of you who've been to previous Fires Conferences will realize that we've changed the venue, we've changed the format, but I think this is a good thing. We actually have more time. We've got an additional day. We've been able to include a lot of folks that were not able to attend previously, and that will enrich the experience for all of us," the CG said.

Shoffner pointed out a group of Captains' Career Course students who will be on hand throughout the Fires Conference.

"These captains Ö are going to be our future. They are battery commanders. They are battalion S-3s (operations officers) or battalion (executive officers). What we come up with in terms of modernization and concepts and doctrine, they are the ones who are going to have to do this.

"So as we go through the conference, the idea here is for them to be engaged, for this to be a dialog between the senior leaders who are here to help guide us through these discussions and those who are actually going to have to go out and execute this," Shoffner said.

He told the captains that attendees want to hear from them, and microphones were placed throughout the room for them to use.

He went on to introduce a living link to the Korean and Vietnam wars, retired Lt. Gen. Vernon B. Lewis Jr. He then highlighted Defense Secretary James N. Mattis' insights on the emerging defense posture. Mattis has acknowledged that the longest continuous stretch of combat in U.S. history has created "an overstretched and under-resourced military."

"That's fairly sobering, but that's the situation we have. And so, what are we going to do about it?" Shoffner said.

"We're not here to have this series of nice presentations and then go on about our day. We've got some really, really tough problems to solve here. And I don't think we necessarily have the right answer. I think the only way to get there is to wrestle with these problems and challenges to make sure we have the absolute best approach," the conference host said.

The lineup of speakers includes Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley, the previous commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Ga., who earlier this year brought together all the Centers of Excellence commanders so they could understand the big picture of where the Army is going.

"This is a combined arms team. We talk about that a lot. But we've got to get together and figure out how we're actually going to do that," Shoffner said of Wesley's upcoming presentation.