Firefighters help out Santa's elves

In a few days, Santa Claus will surprise children with gifts under the Christmas tree, and the Lawton Firefighters Association is helping the elves gather toys by sponsoring the annual Christmas for Kids toy drive.

Lawtonians can donate toys from bouncy balls, crossword puzzles and games to Barbie dolls, action figures and Hot Wheels and drop them off at Central Fire Station, 623 SW D.

There is no deadline for the donations, and any toys not distributed this year will be saved for next year, according to Brent Schelter, Christmas for Kids coordinator and driver for the Lawton Fire Department.

The recipients of the toys are local children in need, newborn to age 10, who were recommended by Lawton Public Schools or by community members.

This year, over 300 families and about 700 children will receive toys, Schelter said.

"This can be a stressful time of year if they can't really provide," he said. "(We like to) provide another level of service to them when they're really in a time of need kind of like when they have a fire."

Parents and guardians began picking up the toys at their respective fire stations on Wednesday, and they'll continue to do so in the coming weeks.

When the families arrive at the fire stations to pick up the toys, they respond with smiles and hugs, and "they may even break down and cry," Schelter said.

The Lawton Firefighters Association accepts new, unwrapped toys as donations. Items to avoid donating include diapers, clothes, stuffed animals and bicycles.