Firefighters get their groove on as they take donations

The usual humdrum sound of shopping carts rolling across pavement and car engines starting in the parking lot gave way to a chorus of firefighters singing carols, ringing bells and dancing as they collected donations for the Salvation Army all day Friday.

The firefighters have been ringing the bell for years, but they recently started incorporating music, which enlivens the bell-ringing experience, according to Deputy Training Officer Josh Brown.

A Lawton fire engine and an emergency vehicle were also parked near the entrances to Wal-Mart, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway, and could be seen from across the parking lot.

Two groups of 10 firefighters greeted shoppers at the entrances and invited them to join in song and dance.

At one entrance, speakers blasted upbeat Christmas music as the firefighters sang, as well as clapped their hands, snapped their fingers and tapped their feet.

At the other entrance, firefighter Erick Gonzales strummed "Feliz Navidad" and other Christmas carols as he and the firefighters swayed from side to side as they sang the lyrics, wishing shoppers a Merry Christmas.

Gonzalez has been playing the guitar since he was age 7 and serves in the praise and worship band at Word Alive Church.

Gonzalez said he loved seeing the smiles on the children's faces as they heard the Christmas music on their way into the store.