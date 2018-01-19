Firefighters busy as flames take grassland

Lawton firefighters battled a large grass fire that occurred Thursday afternoon along Interstate 44 south of Lee Boulevard.

The fire was reported at 1:52 p.m. Assistant Chief Mike McDaniel said flames extended along the west side of the interstate for about a mile. He said the fire was contained west of the interstate along the east side of Southeast 1st Street. Interstate traffic was slowed but the highway wasn't closed as firefighting efforts were underway. Traffic control was provided by the Lawton Police Department and Comanche County Sheriff's Department.

McDaniel said no structures were involved in the fire. He said the cause was still being investigated by the fire marshal's office Thursday evening. The fire was under control by around 3:18 p.m., he said.

Lawton firefighters were assisted by firefighters from volunteer departments including Geronimo, Valley View and Flower Mound.

McDaniel said the blaze was one of several grass fires the Lawton Fire Department responded to Thursday. He said a much smaller fire was extinguished along I-44 near the tri-level interchange with Cache Road and Northwest 2nd Street.

Abandoned trailers destroyed

Firefighters from Cache and Indiahoma responded to a grass fire that burned around 10 acres along U.S. 62 near Northwest Post Oak Road west of Cache around noon. That fire also burned 6 to 10 abandoned trailers and led to a brief closure of a nearby railroad track due to firefighting efforts. The cause of that fire was still being investigated Thursday evening.