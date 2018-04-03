Fire station almost complete

Following delays due to funding issues, construction is nearing completion on a new fire station to serve the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department, which could begin providing fire protection to area residents within two months.

Larry Cotton, who spearheaded efforts to establish the department, said construction began last September on the 50-by-80-foot metal building for vehicles and other equipment. The department already has six vehicles: three pumper trucks, a brush truck, an airport unit to be made into another brush truck, and a tanker. Cotton said three vehicles would be stored at the station while the others will continue to be stored at his home.

The $50,000 facility Southwest Deyo Mission Road near the railroad tracks between Cache Road and Lee Boulevard was constructed with virtually all volunteer labor and donated funds. In addition to the electrical work, other work underway includes the development of a gravel driveway for the station.

The department, which will operate as a Title 18 corporation, will serve a 15-square-mile area just west of the Lawton city limits, including the Pecan Valley housing addition, which has 700 homes, along with the Lawton Christian School campus. The department already has 15 volunteer firefighters.