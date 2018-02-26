Fire rating may mean cash for Lawtonians

Lawtonians may soon see a decrease in property insurance, after the City of Lawton improved by two categorical ratings within the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule.

The city has been placed in the topmost ranking of Class 1 by the Insurance Services Office (ISO), a rating that only two other cities in Oklahoma have attained, city officials said. Nationwide, fewer than one-fourth of 1 percent of the nation's communities have achieved that rating. Lawton previously was categorized as Class 3.

American cities are placed into one of 10 class categories each year with 1 representing the topmost and safest city ranking. The score is determined by ISO's Public Protection Classification (PPC) assessment, which evaluates the quality of public fire protection in thousands of fire protection areas across the country. This program recognizes that a community's investment in fire mitigation is a proven and reliable predicator of future fire losses.

Fire department capabilities, water supply systems, emergency communication and community efforts are all considered during the process of PPC evaluation. Insurance companies use the PPC to help establish fair premiums, according to the Oklahoma Insurance Department.

Lawton fire, police and water officials, as well as city management, were contacted in late January about the achievement.