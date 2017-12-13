Fire dangers rise across region

With extremely dry conditions due to recent lack of significant rainfall, area emergency management and fire officials are advising residents to avoid outdoor burning if possible.

The latest Oklahoma Drought Monitor as of Thursday showed that Comanche, Caddo, Kiowa and the northern portion of Greer County were considered abnormally dry, the lowest level of intensity. At the second level, moderate drought, were Cotton, Stephens, Jackson, Tillman, Harmon and southern Greer counties. Most of Jefferson County was in the third level category, severe drought. A portion of McCurtain County in far southeastern Oklahoma was in the fourth level, extreme drought classification. No areas of Oklahoma were placed in the fifth level or "exceptional drought."

Although the Lawton area had an unusually wet August, rain has been scarce lately. Since Oct. 1 the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport has recorded 1.73 inches of rain; average rainfall for the last three months of the year is 7.19 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Chloe Lewis, Comanche County deputy emergency management director, said the county was suffering from extremely dry conditions that created a high risk for large scale grass and range fires, particularly under windy conditions.

"It's extremely dry. We have low humidity and can see wheat turning blue," she said. "If the wind picks up, a fire will be hard to stop."

Lewis said a series of grass fires near Pumpkin Center on Thursday in eastern Comanche County charred some 300-400 acres of land.

"We were lucky to have enough firefighters to keep it from getting worse," she said.

Some 15 area fire departments in Comanche and Stephens counties responded to the series of fires.

Lewis said that residents should avoid setting controlled burns or conducting of welding operations if at all possible. She said that if such operations are necessary, land owners should have a supply of water on hand. She also recommends that vehicle owners not drive while dragging chains. Even a single spark can ignite a fire.

"Anyone who sees a fire should immediately call Comanche County Dispatch at 355-9303 so we can dispatch firefighters to the scene as soon as possible," she said.

Jody Dreves, fire chief for the Cox's Store Volunteer Fire Department, said the area is in a high drought risk.

"We would recommend no outdoor burning or welding be done at this time," she said.

Dreves said that last grass fire near Pumpkin Center, for which Cox's Store was the lead department to respond, was not fueled by high winds as it was only blowing 10 mph at the time. The initial