Fire danger high today, Friday

High winds and dry conditions are mixing the right ingredients for the wrong kind of hot toddy in Southwest Oklahoma over the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning/fire weather watch for today and Friday for most of the western portion of the state and all of The Constitution coverage area. Dry and windy conditions, an average between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, are converging with today's fire danger identified as potentially "extreme" and Friday's as "historic."

Friday appears to have the highest wildfire potential, especially as a wind shift occurs with the passage of a cold front during the afternoon and evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

"High winds and low relative humidity will make fire danger very high for the next four days for much of western Oklahoma, including Caddo and Comanche counties," said Randy Cozad, Bureau of Indian Affairs Anadarko Agency FIRE Prevention tech. "Expect fast moving wildfires. No outdoor burning is recommended."