Fire believed sparked by train blackens 37 acres in county

A late-afternoon fire in northern Comanche County on a day with prime critical fire conditions is believed to have begun from a passing train.

It was a smoky start to the first day of the governor's burn ban for Southwest Oklahoma.

A confederacy of fire departments from Wichita Mountain Estates, Medicine Park, Porter Hill, Cove Acres, Fletcher and the Comanche Nation and Bureau of Indian Affairs converged on the area east of Interstate 44 joined to battle the fire that started after 4 p.m. Sustained winds from the southeast stayed over 20 miles per hour, including gusts over 40 mph, and pushed the fire across dry, tinderbox grasslands, just northeast of the Medicine Park exit from Interstate 44 and near the railroad tracks that run near the highway.

Despite a quick ignition and initial spread, the firefighters got ahead of the fire and contained it to 37 acres of burn. One structure was reported to be in danger but firefighters arrived and took a defensive tactic that kept it from harm's way. No people or animals were reported caught in the blaze.