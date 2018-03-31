Final performance of Easter pageant set

The Holy City of the Wichitas will come alive one last time this spring for tonight's final performance of the annual Easter pageant.

Fresh off the Palm Sunday performance last Saturday, director Alan Corrales said he's looking forward to the final performance of the year with a mixture of excitement and sadness. It's been a long road since rehearsals first began in the first week of February. But all of that hard work paid off during the first rendition.

"It was so beautiful out there," Corrales said. "We had a beautiful night. It was gorgeous out. It was a clear night with clear skies and the moon was shining down. It was amazing."

As hundreds gathered on Audience Hill overlooking the Holy City, Corrales and others were making last-minute changes and repairs. The director noticed a few lighting issues and moved to fix them before the angel first appeared on the hill. Several lights were broken out, thanks to a lone buffalo that likes to wander the grounds on occasion, Corrales said. He admitted to being a little nervous about a couple of scenes, but was pleased with how well they came off.

"The tomb scene with the fog and lights, everything worked impeccably," Corrales said. "The timing was perfect. The garden scene was absolutely beautiful. We did some work on the boat a couple weeks ago and they added some waves and painted it. Under the lights, it was just really amazing to look at."

Tonight's final performance will begin at dark. Corrales said the pageant will be dedicated to Jack Japp, a longtime reader for many years who died several months ago. It's often customary to dedicate the pageant to someone, but Corrales said this dedication was particularly important.