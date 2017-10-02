Filing period ends for candidates in area elections

Here are filings for municipal offices in Southwest Oklahoma for the March 14 election; the filing period ended Wednesday.

Caddo County

Anadarko Vice mayor: none; Ward 3: Kelly McGlothlin; Ward 4: J.J. Vance; Ward 5: none.

Apache Two trustees: Jordan Johnson, Jane Payne; one trustee for a two-year unexpired term: none; town clerk/treasurer: Karen Ritter.

Carnegie Two trustees: Angela Dodson, Johnnie Joe Goergen; town clerk/treasurer: Judy Patterson.

Cement Three trustees: Davene Bazhaw, Kathy Harris, Mary Jackson; town clerk/treasurer: none.

Cyril Three trustees: Greg Whalen, Asia Clark, Kathy Castro.

Fort Cobb One trustee: Nancy Henderson; town clerk/treasurer: Emily Freie.

Comanche County

Elgin Ward 3: Jeffry Ray Snow; mayor: Larry Dale Thoma; Ward 1: Scott Richards.

Indiahoma Trustee: Juanell Marie Webster.

Medicine Park Trustees: Dale Sharon Nomura, Jennifer Clara Ellis, Marty Hill, David Schucker: Trustee for two-year unexpired term: John Branch.

Sterling Two trustees for two-year unexpired terms: Ralph Lee Eddy, Dale Paul Winkler; trustees: Amanda Gail Mandrell and Michael N. Hudson.

Cache Ward 3: Stephen Red Elk; mayor: Ronald Eugene Carter, Shawn Komahcheet, William Gregory, Landon Cochrane; Ward 1: Flint Runyan, Winter Hoad, Manny Vega; city clerk: Rhoda Thomas.

Chatanooga Trustee: Phillip Humble.

Faxon Trustees: Clinton Woods.

Fletcher Trustee: Carl James Douglas, Dick Herrin, Douglas Stamper, John Monroe.

Geronimo Ward 2: Lesley K. Mallow.

Cotton County

Temple Ward 2: Heather Calfy, Joe D. Keeton; Ward 4: Eileen R. McCullough; town clerk/treasurer: DeDe Baze.

Grady County

Rush Springs Trustee 2 and Trustee 4: Janice Strange, Tomas O. Foster Jr., Virginia Eller, Christina Porter; Trustee 3 and Trustee 5, Misty Higgins, Deanna F. Pate, Brian Hale; town clerk/treasurer: Kathy Adamson.

Greer County

Granite Trustees for two-year unexpired term: David Zachary, Joe Don Murray; trustee: Tony Scarborough, Clay Burrus; town clerk: Laquita Paty.

Harmon County

Hollis At-large: Kendall Williams.

Jackson County

Blair Ward 2: Stephen Wiley.

Olustee Trustee: Donald Buescher; town clerk/treasurer: Kim Keller.