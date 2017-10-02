Filing period ends for candidates in area elections

You are here

Fri, 02/10/2017 - 2:58am Staff

Here are filings for municipal offices in Southwest Oklahoma for the March 14 election; the filing period ended Wednesday.

Caddo County
Anadarko  Vice mayor: none; Ward 3: Kelly McGlothlin; Ward 4: J.J. Vance; Ward 5: none.
Apache  Two trustees: Jordan Johnson, Jane Payne; one trustee for a two-year unexpired term: none; town clerk/treasurer: Karen Ritter.
Carnegie  Two trustees: Angela Dodson, Johnnie Joe Goergen; town clerk/treasurer: Judy Patterson.
Cement  Three trustees: Davene Bazhaw, Kathy Harris, Mary Jackson; town clerk/treasurer: none.
Cyril  Three trustees: Greg Whalen, Asia Clark, Kathy Castro.
Fort Cobb  One trustee: Nancy Henderson; town clerk/treasurer: Emily Freie.

Comanche County
Elgin  Ward 3: Jeffry Ray Snow; mayor: Larry Dale Thoma; Ward 1: Scott Richards.
Indiahoma  Trustee: Juanell Marie Webster.
Medicine Park  Trustees: Dale Sharon Nomura, Jennifer Clara Ellis, Marty Hill, David Schucker: Trustee for two-year unexpired term: John Branch.
Sterling  Two trustees for two-year unexpired terms: Ralph Lee Eddy, Dale Paul Winkler; trustees: Amanda Gail Mandrell and Michael N. Hudson.
Cache  Ward 3: Stephen Red Elk; mayor: Ronald Eugene Carter, Shawn Komahcheet, William Gregory, Landon Cochrane; Ward 1: Flint Runyan, Winter Hoad, Manny Vega; city clerk: Rhoda Thomas. 
Chatanooga  Trustee: Phillip Humble.
Faxon  Trustees: Clinton Woods.
Fletcher  Trustee: Carl James Douglas, Dick Herrin, Douglas Stamper, John Monroe.
Geronimo  Ward 2: Lesley K. Mallow.

Cotton County
Temple  Ward 2: Heather Calfy, Joe D. Keeton; Ward 4: Eileen R. McCullough; town clerk/treasurer: DeDe Baze.

Grady County
Rush Springs  Trustee 2 and Trustee 4: Janice Strange, Tomas O. Foster Jr., Virginia Eller, Christina Porter; Trustee 3 and Trustee 5, Misty Higgins, Deanna F. Pate, Brian Hale; town clerk/treasurer: Kathy Adamson.

Greer County
Granite  Trustees for two-year unexpired term: David Zachary, Joe Don Murray; trustee: Tony Scarborough, Clay Burrus; town clerk: Laquita Paty.

Harmon County
Hollis  At-large: Kendall Williams.

Jackson County
Blair  Ward 2: Stephen Wiley.
Olustee  Trustee: Donald Buescher; town clerk/treasurer: Kim Keller.

