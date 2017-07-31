Files of child abuse turned over to police

A bag found in a northeast Lawton parking lot provided potential evidence to police of some terrible things.

LPD Officer David Folkert spoke with a man and woman who brought a computer bag and thumb drive to the police station Saturday afternoon. They said they found the items in the parking lot of 909 NE Tortoise Drive and told police there was some disturbing material on the thumb drive, the report states.

They said they'd gone to visit a friend and found the bag in the parking lot.

They located legal documents with a man's name on them. When they found the thumb drive, they said they viewed it on their friend's computer and saw documents going back to the man's name. They also found an image that identified the man.