Field Artillery Museum has other WWI artifacts on display

The Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum is not the only place on post that has material devoted to American participation in World War I.

The Field Artillery Museum has had artifacts from that era on display ever since its inception. One of these is a captured German Mast Periscope used by forward observers to detect field artillery targets. It telescopes to a height of 85 feet and is one of only three examples of its kind in the world. Director Gordon Blaker said the other specimens are at the Imperial War Museum, London, and its Australian equivalent.

A few years ago, the museum added a WWI diorama depicting a French 75 Field Gun manned by an American crew. Next to it is a picture and a statuette of Lt. Harry S Truman as he looked when he trained at Fort Sill's Camp Doniphan in 1917-18.

Several more recent acquisitions from that time period are now on display. An entire exhibit case is devoted to the belongings of one soldier, Homer Rhude of Brownstown, Ind. The museum was able to acquire his footlocker containing brand-new shoes that have never been worn, an overcoat, a mess kit and a Model 1917 doughboy helmet.

On a ledge opposite sits a balloon gondola used for forward observation in WWI. The mannequin inside is wearing a WWI high-altitude flight suit. This is one of five U.S. uniforms that will be displayed on mannequins; two German uniforms will be added shortly.

Just past the WWI diorama is a 3-Inch Field Gun Model of 1902/04/05 from the beginning of the war. It was just used for training, Blaker said.

In fact, only 1 percent of the howitzers that U.S. artillerymen used in Europe were American-made. Their primary weapons were the Model 1897 French 75 and the 155-mm Schneider, which was the first 155 ever used by U.S. forces. These French-made weapons were already over there, so it was just easier to fall in on those.

The Field Artillery Museum does have one of the very few American artillery pieces used in combat, a 4.7-inch Field Gun, Model of 1906. There's also a WWI limber used for carrying ammunition. Other pieces include a German trench mortar and an Italian 37-mm trench gun used for taking out machine gun nests and bunkers.