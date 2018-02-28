Field Artillery Association offers scholarships

Applications from qualifying United States Field Artillery Association individuals are being accepted for six USFAA scholarships to be awarded in May.

The deadline for scholarship applications is March 15. Scholarships available include: $7,500 Four Star Scholarship, $3,000 All Star Scholarship, $3,000 Eagle Scholarship, $2,500 General Donald R. Keith Scholarship, $1,500 ATK Scholarship and $1,500 BAE Scholarship.

Application criteria

• Be a member in good standing of the Association.

• Be in the immediate family of a member who is their legal guardian.

• Be accepted for admission or enrolled in an accredited college or university with a minimum academic load of 12 semester hours.

Disqualifying criteria include:

• Family members of any paid employee of the Association or its board of directors are ineligible.

• Notification of acceptance to a United States service academy at the time of award will disqualify an applicant.

