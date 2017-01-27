FFA Goodwill Tour visits city

Four state FFA officers shared their own experiences with 26 Lawton FFA members Thursday as part of their 2017 FFA Goodwill Tour.

"We're here to challenge you. We're here to inspire you to push your limits," central district vice president Levi Baker of Dibble said.

The foursome took turns explaining the three-circle model of FFA, which resembles a color wheel in that the three circles intersect, they meet in the center, they're all the same size and they're all interconnected.

Southwest district vice president Garrett Saunders of Binger-Oney went first. In eighth grade he was required to take first semester ag, and he thought it would be a cinch because his dad was a farmer and his mother was a teacher. But the other kids didn't seem like his type, and he slunk to the back of the classroom and covered his head with his hands. His attitude changed when he met his best friend the ag teacher who convinced him this class was where he belonged.

He learned about different breeds of cattle, aquaculture and life how to be a good person and care about others.

He also learned that anywhere could be the classroom the ag shop where he learned welding and working on trailers, a conference, a speech contest or just riding around in an ag truck. What you learn from ag education will follow you in life wherever you go, he advised.

That was the classroom/laboratory instruction circle. Southeast district vice president Tanna Frizzell of Byng continued with the supervised agricultural experience circle.

"It's anything you want it to be. It's what you make it," she said.

She talked about a friend that she wanted to take ag classes with her, but he refused because he didn't live on a farm. He relented during their sophomore year, and ended up going on to earn his State FFA Degree because he loved it so much.

For her entrepreneurship she bred rabbits and sold them as project animals to other students. She didn't like working in a hot, dirty greenhouse at first until she realized she was not working with dirt but with plants. She really got into the horticulture side of FFA her sophomore year when the class grew $20,000 worth of poinsettias for their annual fundraiser.

State reporter Adrienne Blakey of Stillwater took up the third circle, leadership FFA. This can be either competitive or non-competitive in nature.

"You get to go together to Oklahoma City or Louisville, (Ky.,) and hear some of the best speakers in the nation ... You cheer on your friends," she said.