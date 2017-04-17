Fencing bids mulled by county

Four bids submitted for the replacement of three sides of the fence around Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley's motor pool and maintenance yard have again been tabled for review.

Comanche County commissioners voted 3-0 Monday to table the bids after they were read by Comanche County Clerk Carrie Tubbs. Bids were $47,084.55 by Chizum Hale of Chizum's Fencing, $43,820 by Accurate Fence & Construction, $37,760.47 by Best Built Fencing LLC and $41,379 by A Quality Fence. Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens made the motion to table.

Also tabled was a bid of $29,830 from Wetherbee Electric Inc. of Oklahoma City for an upgrade of an intercom monitoring system to be integrated with an existing door locking system at Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center.

A motion by Owens to reject one of the bids at an April 10 sheriff's sale was also approved. Comanche County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley said the county sold nine of 30 properties that were sold for non-payment of taxes; however, one bidder backed out. She said if anybody wants some property, she has a book with pictures in her offices and is continuing to take bids. There were no liens on any of the 30 properties.

Commissioners approved an annual subscription fee of $2,128 for LeadsOnline LLC Agency to provide data supporting criminal investigations to the county sheriff's office.