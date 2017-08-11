In fear of being shot, man climbs tree

A man allegedly climbed a tree to flee from a man who had what the climber believed to be a firearm on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Lawton Police Officer Felix Santillan reported that a witness said a man was "40 feet in the air on a tree" when a man below the tree said, "I will shoot you down from that tree."

When Santillan arrived on scene, he took the handgun from the man and discovered it was a 1911 BB gun that lacked the orange tip, Santillan reported. The man removed the orange tip to make the weapon look like an "actual firearm," the report states.

The victim confirmed that the witness' account was accurate, but he declined to press charges at that time, Santillan reported.

Drive-by pellet gun shooting

A drive-by pellet gun shooting early Monday morning allegedly sent a man to the hospital with a bloody foot, police reported.

Lawton Police Sgt. Marq Hackworth reported that the man said he was in the parking lot of A & A Foods, 2704 Southwest H Avenue, when he "heard a loud boom and felt a lot of pain in his right foot."