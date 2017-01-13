The City of Lawton is formally asking the state to step in to increase the safety of drivers on Rogers Lane.

City Council members unanimously agreed this week to ask the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to erect some type of median barrier between the eastbound and westbound traffic lanes of Rogers Lane between Interstate 44 and its terminating point on Northwest 82nd Street on the city's far western edge. The limited-access road has a posted speed of 50 mph and residents have said traffic accidents are common.

Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson, who initiated the proposal, said he was prompted by the death of Steve Ronio, who died in a traffic accident Dec. 14. City police said Ronio was eastbound on Rogers Lane when he was met head-on by a westbound driver who hit a truck in his traffic lanes, then veered across the open median to end up westbound in the eastbound traffic lanes. Ronio was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the accident that ultimately involved six drivers.

"Steve Ronio was not the first death we had on Rogers Lane," Jackson said, noting there also have been other traffic accidents, including some fatalities. "It's appropriate to ask the state to look at it."

What Jackson and other council members want is a concrete block or cable median barrier, similar to the devices already used in medians on some state highways. City officials said they were asking the state to look at that project because Rogers Lane is officially designated U.S. 62 and is maintained by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, which would be the entity that installed the barricades if state officials approve the request.