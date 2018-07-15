Family holds out hopes missing woman still alive after 20 years

The family of a Lawton woman who vanished in 1999 is holding out hope that she is still alive nearly 20 years later.

Michelle Deanne Crawford, who was a 21-year-old Cameron University student at the time of her disappearance, went to the movies at 11 p.m. June 8, 1999, and never returned home to 2219 Northwest Lincoln, where she lived with her parents, John and Kathy Crawford, according to a missing person report filed June 9, 1999, by the Lawton Police Department.