Fallin considers 3 for her 1st high court nominee

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Two district judges who focus on the daily administration of justice and Oklahoma's solicitor general, who has been the chief litigator on a variety of state constitutional issues, are vying to be Gov. Mary Fallin's first appointment to the state Supreme Court.

The state's Republican governor will interview the candidates on Feb. 7 before deciding which will fill the seat on the nine-member court vacated last year by retired Justice Steven W. Taylor, of McAlester. The candidates are Bryan County District Judge Mark Campbell, LeFlore County District Judge Jonathan Sullivan and Solicitor General Patrick Wyrick, a native of Atoka.

The seat represents a judicial district comprised of 13 counties in southeastern Oklahoma. Fallin is scheduled to interview all three men at the state Capitol on Feb. 7.

Taylor, who was one of six justices appointed by Fallin's predecessor, Democratic former Gov. Brad Henry, said his replacement will likely go through a transition period as he leaves the drama of courtroom justice and enters the much more cloistered and monastic experience of serving on the state's highest court and considering complex constitutional issues.

"Literally, you spend your day reading and writing and thinking," said Taylor, 67, a former district court judge in Pittsburg County who served as a trial judge for more than 20 years and presided over more than 500 jury trials, including the murder trial of convicted Oklahoma City bombing conspirator Terry Nichols in 2004.