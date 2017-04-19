Faithful supporter now battling cancer

Sherri Denning is an art teacher at Eisenhower High School and began working with Relay for Life nine years ago after she lost a student to cancer.

Little did she know that her work with Relay for Life would bring good friends and supporters when she herself was diagnosed with bladder cancer three weeks ago.

"I sold brownies for Relay for Life for many years, and the proceeds from those brownies added up to $7,000, but due to recent changes in the law, I can't sell my brownies now," said Dennig, who has taught at Eisenhower for 13 years.

"I had no symptoms except for some pain when I went to my oncologist for an annual checkup about three or four weeks ago," she said. "I go to an oncologist because about two years ago I had a breast cancer scare. I didn't have breast cancer, but I had dysplasia and he put me on tomoxifin, which I have to take for five years."

"My oncologist suggested that my doctor do an ultrasound because of my pain, so I called my regular doctor and he found someone, but the appointment was not going to be until August," Denning said. "I knew I couldn't wait that long, so my oncologist suggested a urologist in Altus. I went to him and he did an ultrasound and found a tumor half the size of my bladder. I had surgery a week ago Thursday and have been off work since then. I just started work again yesterday."

"I was really worried because cancer runs in my family," Denning said. "My mother had appendix cancer, my father died of lung cancer, and an aunt and uncle both died of colon cancer, so I wasn't going to wait long. I went in for the ultrasound on Friday and Monday they called me and told me I had the tumor."

"Needless to say, I was shocked and was a basket case," she said. "I still have my moments even now. The doctor will do a biopsy in May to check and see the success of the surgery."