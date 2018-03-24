Explosion, house fire claim two lives

A house fire claimed two lives Friday following what neighbors described as an "explosion" from inside the house at 4523 Southwest G Avenue.

Lawton Fire Department's Assistant Chief Thad Hulbert said the victims were a man and a woman, who both died at the scene. Their names and ages have not been released.

Dispatched at 12:45 p.m., eight fire crews worked until 1:20 p.m. to put out the fire. Neighbors, including children out of school for Spring Break, stood in their front yards. They wore troubled expressions as they wondered what happened and who had been injured.

Hulbert said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but he confirmed that dispatch relayed information about neighbors who heard "an explosion" and "people screaming."

Hulbert said the house appeared to be a total loss. A damage estimate had been determined.

Up the block from the house, a fire hydrant spewed water, creating a river that ran down the block. Lawton police and Kirk's EMS personnel navigated around the water as they helped firefighters, controlled traffic and ensured neighbors did not take photos or videos of the aftermath.

Also preventing neighbors from capturing the scene was John Clark, a Houston resident who was in Lawton visiting family at the time of the explosion.

Clark said he was loading up his truck in the driveway of his family's house, which is located across the street from the house that caught fire, when he heard an explosion behind him.

When Clark turned around, he saw "glass still flying" from the front of the house, he said. He rushed into the garage to tell his wife to call 911, then he ran across the street toward the house, where he heard a woman screaming from inside.

As he neared the driveway, the screaming stopped, he said. Determined to rescue everyone stuck in the burning house, Clark hopped the fence to the backyard and ran around to the back door.