Entries accepted for annual Armed Forces Day Parade

Entry forms for the 2018 Armed Forces Day Parade are available at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, 302 W. Gore Blvd., at visitlawtonok.com, at the Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau Facebook page and at Candlewood Suites, 940 NW 38th.

Parade forms are due by 3 p.m. May 11 to the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 19 heading west on C Avenue from Southwest 6th Street before turning north on Southwest 11th Street.

This year's parade theme is "Our Heroes, A Purple Heart City." The parade is hosted by the Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and the City of Lawton. Kaylee Patterson, communications manager for the chamber, said you can either pick up a hard copy at the chamber office or go online to print out an entry form. At visitlawtonok.com, go to "Events" and click on "Armed Forces Day Luncheon and Parade."

Completed entry forms may be hand-delivered, emailed to tburgessvisitlawtonok.com or faxed to (580) 357-3642.