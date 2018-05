EMS students receive academic letters

Eisenhower Middle School students received academic letters and bars from The Lawton Constitution Tuesday.

Academic letters are awarded like letters for sports, and subsequent winners earn bars to be placed on letters. To receive a letter or bar, a student must have a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 for the first semester of his or her sixth grade year; 3.7 for three semesters through the seventh grade; 3.5 for five semesters for the eighth grade.

The following students received letters and bars:

Academic Letter 6th Grade:

John Anthony Bamba, Lyontez Bassue, Benjamin Bear, Ross Booker, Christopher Bradford, Avery Brown, Sarah Brown, Aniya Butler, Lance Caughron, Lauren Cockrell, Alexis Condlin, Carson Cooksey, Valeria De La Torre, Jordyn Edwards, Anthony El Kouri, Ervin Enriquez, Aniya Facen, Collin Fallon, Marcus Garcia, Dylan Geiselman, Damiya Gooden, Liam Joseph Howeth, Kristen Hoyt, Serenity Jarvis, Hailey Johnson, Emily Kamont, Orlando Kaulaity, Keeli Kellett, Molly Lewis, Alyssa McCammon, Kaytlin McWilliams, Morgan Mindiola, Connor Muldowney, Emma Muldowney, Destiny Norsworthy, Madilyn Panter, Cassandra Parra, Demetrius Payne, Madison Portscher, Robaire Pullicar, Selma Sanchez, Carlos Saxon, Krysta Shurburn, Marques Smith, Adelynn Templeton, Jadon Underwood, Domynic Windham, Lillian Wofford, Madilen Wofford.

Academic Letter 7th Grade:

Kimberly Atchison, Elijah Bromell, Kyle Bryn, Madison Bushman, Danielle Chasenah, Derrick Chasenah, Da Young Chung, Chelsey Ellington, Nicholas Emerick, Mckalay Penelope Estep, Dashyla Gent, Vivian Gray, Audrea Herber, Gabrial Jacobs, Haylie Kousman, Brianna Laqua, Amariana Lester, Naila Louis, Marshall Lovelace, Sanaa Mack, Angelica Martinez, Jayden Myers, Victoria Nolan, Ryan Prox, Cristopher Stringham, Daniel Thankachan, Veronica Threats, Patricia Tomte, Jaxon Turnipseed, Elilah Vang, Cheyenne Watson, Rylee Wetzel, Skylar White, Shawn Williams, TaiYahna Williams, Yazmine Williams.

Academic Bar (first)- 7th Grade:

Aaron Bear, Trace Boggs, Aryanna Brodeur, Kamryn Burt, Tessah Caddo, Hanna Chaves, Davion Cheatham-Walker, Makiiya Claiborne, Katy Dao, Sofia Dayo, Lon Aya Denning, Damian DeWeese, Jacey Dickson, Dixon Kennedy, Douglas Kylie, Matthew Duffy, Emma Eschler, Mariah Hall, Joshua Hilz, Kennedy Huskey, Hailey Isom, Jhan Paul Mackey, Halle Means, Nathalie Mercer, Nasario Miranda, Madison Muller, Justin Osuna, Alexander Paslay, Zachary Payne, Emma Shepherd, Kila Sheridan, Helena Straha, Brooke Strickland, Levi Tabor, Jake Thomas, DeVeona Thompson, Daijah Watson, Minhyeok You.