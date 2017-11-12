Elgin returns to Christmas theme with races, home decoration

ELGIN The town of Elgin will be in the spirit of the season this weekend for the first time in many years.

The Elgin Chamber of Commerce is spearheading a day of Christmas activities for the entire family in an effort to start a new holiday tradition in the growing community. Amy Overholt said the Let Your Light Shine Elgin Christmas Celebration will be the first of what she hopes is many. Proceeds from the various activities will be turned into donations split between the Elgin School Foundation and Elgin Middle School Winter Wishes program.

It's been a long since since Elgin organized Christmas activities, due to multiple factors, but Overholt wants to change that.

"There was no one who really took the lead to do it," she said. "The chamber saw a need for something this year, so we stepped up and decided to do it and to take charge and lead."

The community has thrown its support behind An Elgin Christmas with donations, prizes and manpower. Overholt said the day will start with the inaugural Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run. The un-timed run will begin at 4 p.m. at Mighty Owl Drive. This isn't your ordinary 5K race. Participants are encouraged to dig out the ugliest, most unsightly Christmas sweaters they can find and to wear them proudly while running, jogging or walking through Elgin. Judges will be watching.