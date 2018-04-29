Eisenhower students learn about empathy

Eisenhower High School students spent the past week Building Empathy and Kindness in their community.

The school held its first ever BEAK Week this past week to help raise awareness for philanthropy in the community and funds for the New Directions Women's Shelter. Danna Bross, activities director, said the students set a goal to raise $18,000 for the shelter. While they will come up a little short of that goal, they've established a foundation that can be built upon for years to come.

"This is about building empathy in the community," she said. "I'm very proud of our students and the Eisenhower High School student body for all coming together like this for such a wonderful cause. It gives us something that we want to build on and make bigger in the future."

The idea of a "philanthropy week" has picked up momentum across the country over the last few years. More and more student bodies are taking the idea of a week dedicated to helping the community and putting their own twist on it.

At EHS, the students first began discussions about their own philanthropy week in September. They first chose a local charity to assist and then began brainstorming ideas of how to raise funds to donate. Many reached out to the community itself for ideas and assistance. Bross said the community was happy to reciprocate and assist.

"We were lucky to have many local businesses and restaurants offer to help us out," she said.

Among the ideas for raising funds, the students organized special lunches with proceeds being donated to charity. They organized after school activities, like a skate night at Laugh Out Loud, a basketball game and karaoke night. Social studies teacher Melinda Rice stepped up for one of the most unique events by bringing animals from her Duncan farm for a petting zoo.

"We were going to have the Humane Society come out with some of their puppies and kittens that were up for adoption," Rice said. "A schedule change prevented that from happening, so I offered to bring out some of our animals."

Rice brought with her goats, a pair of miniature ponies, dogs and cats and Quackers the duck. Nestled in her arms, Quackers was one of the most popular animals when he showed up alongside his furry brethren at the midpoint of the week. Students paid $2 to pet the duck and the other animals with the money being donated to the BEAK Week proceeds. Rice said the students had a blast getting to see the loveable animals up close.