Eisenhower, Mac briefly evacuated after school

Eisenhower High School and MacArthur High School were evacuated Tuesday after the end of classes for approximately 22 minutes.

Administrators at the two high school "received phone calls after classes had dismissed for the day with an unverified threat," said Lynn Cordes, Lawton Public Schools communication director, in an official statement. "Chief David Hornbeck was immediately notified and began his investigation in cooperation with the Lawton Police Department. As a precautionary measure, both EHS and MHS buildings were evacuated. A sweep of the entire building and perimeter was performed at both locations. Both buildings received clearance once the sweep was completed."