Eight out of nine local stores found to be in compliance with alcohol sales law

Eight of nine retailers were in compliance with state laws prohibiting sales to minors in compliance checks conducted in Comanche County Aug. 11, the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network said.

The checks were conducted on nine local businesses licensed to sell alcoholic beverages. The check is a tool to identify alcohol establishments that sell alcohol to underage youth. The checks were coordinated by the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE), Wichita Mountains Prevention Network (WMPN), and student volunteers. The youth volunteers, all under the legal age of 21, assisted law enforcement as underage buyers. The students entered the businesses and attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Out of the nine checks done, eight retailers or 89 percent were in compliance for Comanche County.

"Underage drinking is a serious issue in our community. We'd like to see 100 percent compliance with our businesses that sell alcohol. We offer free Responsible Beverage Service and Sales Training to all retailers that sell or serve alcohol," said Kim Booker, prevention specialist for the network.

The network is funded by a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and one of the requirements is to coordinate these alcohol compliance checks in communities across Southwest Oklahoma.