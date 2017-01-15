Easton named new chairman of local McMahon Foundation

Lawton businessman Kenneth Easton has become the new chairman of the McMahon Foundation board of trustees after the board conducted its annual election of officers last week.

Easton, who has been a member of the board since 1991, succeeds Kenneth Bridges, who will return to a membership position. Easton will be succeeded in his duties as vice chairman by Lawton attorney Mike Mayhall, while Mayhall will be succeeded as secretary/treasurer by Lawton dentist Todd Bridges.

Easton said the changes already have gone into effect.

Easton, a Lawton native who grew up at 1011 SW C, said he has been familiar with the McMahon Foundation since he was a child, noting the foundation office which also was Louise McMahon's home was just down the street from his family home.

"As a Lawton native, I grew up hearing stories and I do remember her home," he said. "I'll never forget the night they turned on the lights on the fountain in front of her house."

Easton said he also met Louise McMahon, while he was a student at the Storey & Barton School of Dance, and remembers participating in musical recitals in her home.

"Things like that are a real opportunity," he said, adding that he also knew from a young age just how involved the McMahon Foundation was in its home community and Southwest Oklahoma, which is why he was thrilled when he was approached in 1991 to serve as a trustee.

"I was quite surprised. It was quite an honor to be on a board that has done as much as this one has, and continued to grow," he said.

Easton said one of his favorite parts of serving as a McMahon trustee is knowing everything that has been possible in Lawton because of the foundation's contributions, noting the facilities that Lawton wouldn't have, such as McMahon Memorial Auditorium, the Museum of the Great Plains and numerous facilities at Cameron University. He also noted the social service organizations that McMahon has helped and the strong support that it has always given to education.

"We try to do the things that reflect what the McMahons' wishes were at the time they formed the foundation. One of them was scholarships, and social service organizations," Easton said.

Easton said his role on the board will change with his election to chairman; he now will spend more time researching grant applications so he can provide the information to the rest of the board. Something else he also wants to pursue: encouraging others in the community to set up similar foundations so Lawton could have multiple foundations contributing money to worthy projects. Easton said he already has used what he has learned as a board member when he became a founding member of the Lawton Community Foundation when it was created in 1999.

"My experience in the McMahon Foundation showed me how foundations work," he said, noting the group provides funding opportunities to entities in Lawton, additional money that would not be available otherwise.

"Thank goodness for the leadership and the people we've had on the foundation. It's been a fantastic experience, from all the trustees. Kenneth (Bridges) has done a great job as chairman, particularly with his education background. He had considerable background in that area."