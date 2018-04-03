Easter Pageant still praying for actors

Under the constant threat of rain and cooler temperatures, the cast and crew of the Holy City of the Wichitas Easter Pageant continued with rehearsals Sunday. Members are racing against the calendar to complete as many rehearsals as possible before the first performance Saturday, March 24.

Director Alan Corrales said he's pleased with progress and is confident in everyone's ability to be ready when the sun sets on Audience Hill for the first time.

"This time next month, this will be all over," he said. "It's on us now."

Corrales said his greatest need is still cast members. Many have promised to show up, but others haven't, and time is counting down. There's still a great need for people to fill the role of the disciples of Jesus for many scenes. While these are speaking roles, cast members do not actually speak themselves. So anyone who's possibly concerned about a lack of acting ability should still come on out to the Holy City.

"The neat part is you're not actually using your own voice," Corrales said. "There's a reading cast for that. When it's your turn, you just have to make slow, large movements for three or four words, so people a quarter-mile away can see who's doing the talking."

These movements are fairly easy to understand and to perform. Corrales said the hardest part for new cast members is figuring one when it's their turn to speak. Even with such small speaking parts, timing is still important for the disciples.

"When I first started doing speaking parts, I would listen and learn the line right before mine, so that I knew when it was my cue," Corrales said. "When that person stopped talking, I could do mine. But none of the disciples are intense talkers, anyway. So you just need to listen to the tempo and move your arms. It's pretty easy."