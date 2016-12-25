Dunning gives funds to charities

The J. Roy Dunning Children's Shelter may be gone, but its influence will live on through $120,000 in donations to 10 local charities.

Bill Schneider, current chair of the J. Roy Dunning Children's Shelter board of directors, said the shelter closed May 30 with a substantial sum of money remaining in its operating budget. The account contained enough money to continue to operate the shelter for another year, but he said it just wasn't a feasible or responsible path to take.

"We have had some challenges the past couple of years with some of the legislation that has come out, with the Pinnacle Plan and such, that has caused children not to go to shelters, but immediately go to foster families," Schneider said. "We appreciate the need to have kids with foster families, but that consequently led to the shelter having a tremendous deficit in 2015. We ran a deficit of $122,000, for the year and that just isn't responsible."

The board made the "challenging" decision to close the shelter, freeing up a year's worth of funding that once the remaining bills and other obligations were satisfied would continue to just sit in the account unless something were done with it. The board decided to distribute it among a group of charities that it deemed served missions that were similar to that of the shelter.

"Once the majority of the business was taken care of, we then set about picking some of the agencies most of them, if not all of them having to do with care for children, and they had to be local," Schneider said. "We primarily looked for agencies that cared for children in special ways. We asked the board to provide us a list of agencies that we felt might qualify under our thought process. Some other agencies' primary focus was on adults, which were not part of our distribution, though they still do good work."

Donation recipients

The board settled on the following 10 agencies: the Giddy Up 'N Go therapeutic riding program, the New Directions shelter, Lawton Community Theatre, C. Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless, Lawton Family YMCA, the Armed Services YMCA, the Regional Food Bank, the Lawton Food Bank, The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club and CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates for children). Each one was chosen for specific programs or charities that they operated aimed at lifting up children and providing them with better opportunities.

"Not everyone received the exact same amount of donations," Schneider said. "Some, we felt the needs were greater than the others. So we were proportional in distributing the funds. Each agency was overjoyed at the opportunities this provided them to help care for those kids."