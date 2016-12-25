Duncan dinner draws large percentage of town

DUNCAN When the first Duncan Community Christmas Dinner was held in 1988, the organizers envisioned an experience that would benefit those who might not have a special meal during the holiday.

About 350 people attended the first free Duncan Christmas Dinner and most of them fit into the original demographic folks who, for a variety of reasons, were unable to provide a traditional holiday meal.

Twenty-eight years later, the Duncan Christmas Dinner adheres to its original purpose, but there's no doubt the three-hour luncheon has expanded beyond those in financial need.

"I started this with Jim Morgan to help people who were needy and had no other place to go for a holiday meal," Sonny Webb said Sunday, as the 2016 holiday feed was being shared by an anticipated 4,000 diners at Stephens County Fair & Expo Center.

"But look at the (dining hall) now and you'll see lots of people who just wanted a place they could come to eat and be with people they maybe haven't seen in a long time.

"A lot of them just kind of came because they wanted to be with other people for the holiday."