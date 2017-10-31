Duncan adds $780,000 aerial ladder truck

DUNCAN The Duncan Fire Department has added a new $780,000 aerial ladder truck to its inventory.

The 2017 model, 75-foot aerial ladder truck Ladder 5 was ordered after action taken by the Duncan City Council in March. It was built and delivered ahead of schedule by the Sutphen Corp., headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Fire Chief Dayton Burnside said the department now has two aerial ladder trucks and four pumper trucks. The other aerial ladder is a 1998 model, which is to be transitioned to reserve status.

"It's fine for reserve, but it's wearing out as a front-line unit, showing its age," Burnside said.

The department's pumper trucks range in age from a 2006 model to a 2012 model. Burnside said the 2006 model is due to be replaced next year.

New tools and other equipment should be arriving soon to outfit Ladder 5. Firefighters are already getting familiar with the new vehicle, and the chief said they'll continue training and testing out the truck's capabilities in weeks to come.