Dozens accept invitation to eat at free soup supper

Hustle and bustle do not make a holiday.

Just ask the dozens of people who accepted an invitation from David Madigan III and his family and friends to take part in some pre-Christmas cheer Thursday.

The venue was a large storage building near Southwest 17th Street and G Avenue that had been converted for a few hours into a holiday hangout.

It wasn't fancy, but a few Poinsettias, a red Christmas tree and steaming bowls of soup transformed steel and concrete into a place everyone was welcome, no one would be hungry, and everyone who wanted to talk had a friendly ear.

Madigan, whose family owns the storage facility, had previously had a cookout at the same venue, and as Christmas approached he thought it would be a good idea to offer some Christmas cheer.

So he and his family on Wednesday passed out more than 50 flyers to people they found walking or driving through the neighborhood. As 4 p.m. approached on Thursday, more than two dozen people had lined up for the festivities, and more would come as the afternoon wore on.

There was soup, coffee and cupcakes, and a basketball goal was set up inside to keep the youngsters occupied.The food was simple, the atmosphere casual. No one had a program to present or agenda to follow. Madigan did, however, make sure he talked to everyone who came in and listened for as long as they wanted to talk. And that was a main part of the event: Make sure everyone felt welcome.

"It's real good to have something like this, putting back in the community," said Aldolphus Watkins, who knows the Madigan family and brought along his brother and nephew.