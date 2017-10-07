Downtown Baptist church makes Ten Commandments focal point

Central Baptist Church dedicated its Ten Commandments monument Sunday with an afternoon service celebrating the Biblical text and its historical attributes.

The dedication ceremony began with a "thank you" from local Boy Scout Conner Sasseen, whose Eagle Scout project was mending the church's retaining wall, which now sits upright behind the church's 20-by-20-foot Ten Commandments monument. Sasseen expressed his sincerest thanks to the church congregation and community members who made the project possible.

Pastor Keith Miles then led the church's choir in song and all in attendance added their voices. The program featured hymns, like "It Is Well," and patriotic songs, including the national anthem and "Proud to be an American."

Making up the dedication ceremony's audience were the church's congregation, community members and city officials. Toward the end of the program, District 64 state Rep. Rande Worthen spoke about the importance of the Ten Commandments as the basis of the laws which govern the nation. He said he believes the Ten Commandments, which are found in Exodus 20, were "meant to honor God and provide construction for a peaceful society." He said he hoped the establishment of Central Baptist Church's Ten Commandments monument will make a difference in the Lawton community.

"Those words are in stone. If they stay there and they don't move and change our hearts, there won't be a change in us or this community; it will just remain a engraved stone monument," Worthen said. "I want to challenge myself and each of you to let these commandments truly change our hearts and our attitudes so that we can begin to see a difference in Lawton, in this county, in this state and this nation."

Miles concluded the program by thanking key figures who had a hand in constructing the monument.