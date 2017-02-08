Donations help protect protectors

When first responders are on the road, their homes are left in one of two conditions: unoccupied or occupied with loved ones. First responders may work shifts ranging from 10 to 24 hours an extended period of time spent away from their homes, families and furry friends.

State Farm and Canary recognized the need to "protect the protectors" by creating a way for first responders to remain connected to home while on the job. The companies partnered to donate 450 home security devices from Canary to personnel of the Lawton Police Department, Lawton Fire Department and the Comanche Nation Law Enforcement.

Local first responders received the devices and thanked State Farm, represented by five agents, and Canary during a Tuesday morning donation ceremony at Lawton City Hall. State Farm and Canary began the donation program, called "Protect the Protectors," in Dec. 2015 and have since donated over 7,500 home security devices to first responders, but Aug. 1 marked the first time they brought the devices to Oklahoma, according to Lawton native Ami Kuhlman, State Farm Field Leadership.

"When we run away from danger, you run to it," Kuhlman told the crowd of first responders. " ... Protect the Protectors was created out of mutual adoration and appreciation for your life-saving work. We recognize and appreciate that your job is to provide us with safe and secure neighborhoods, providing us with some peace of mind. Through Protect the Protectors, we want to return the favor."

Keeping an eye on home

Heather Paul, State Farm public affairs specialist and program coordinator, explained the Canary home security device's capabilities such as its wide-angle camera view, which allows first responders who are not home to watch live video footage of movements and sounds within a room via their cell phones. The portable device, which is easy to move from room to room, will also alert first responders about unusual motion or changes in air quality and temperature.

Upon seeing a burglar on camera, first responders may take one of two courses of action, Paul said.

"They can either push a very high decibel alarm to hopefully scare the person away, or they can hit another button, which would automatically call their local police or fire department," she said.

The devices even bridge the gap between first responders who work long shifts and their family members who are home without them; first responders can check the camera to see if their loved ones, from spouses to pets, are safe and to see surprises from their children.

"They (children) will hold up a sign that says, 'I love you Dad,'" Paul said.

First responders who now own the Canary devices may be eligible to receive two additional benefits, according to Kuhlman, which include a discount code for $20 off a purchase of a second Canary device and a burglar alarm discount on their homeowner's or renter's insurance.

Check up on kids

For Lawton Police Officer Dustin Dye of the Community Oriented Police Division and Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer, the donation is significant because they both have homes filled with family.