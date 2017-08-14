Domestic involving gun leads to arrest

A domestic argument at a Lawton home early Sunday that involved a gun ended with an arrest, according to police.

Officers Felix Santillan and Justin Johnson were dispatched to a home in west Lawton where officers had previously responded to a call of domestic abuse. A woman told them that she and a man had been arguing all night after he had been drinking and became aggressive with her.

She said he punched her in the side four times and twice in the side of the head with a closed fist. After that, the victim said, the man grabbed his gun and put the end of the barrel to her left face cheek and said "I'm going to blow your brains out." The woman managed to get away and contact 911 and also reported that the man grabbed the gun a second time and stuck it in her mouth.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a dangerous weapon and taken to City Jail. The gun was identified as a Ruger .45 caliber that had a loaded magazine but the chamber was not loaded, according to the police report.