Dogs provide relief from finals stress for CU students

Cameron University students received some last-minute final exam assistance this week from a troupe of four-legged friends.

The good boys and girls of Paws with Love camped out in the Shepler Center lobby where they offered the privilege of belly rubs and ear scratches to passing humans moving in between classes or offices. Dyneisha Kornegay instantly made two new friends in AnamCara, a golden retriever, and Nula, a Great Pyrenees-Mastiff mix, who were both happy to offer the chance for pets.

"I've always heard they have dogs over here during finals week, but this is the first time I've had a chance to come see them," Kornegay said, while giving AnamCara some belly rubs. "This is a great thing that they're doing here. It's so relaxing."

Relaxing and relieving stress is exactly why Student Support Services originally proposed the idea of bringing therapy dogs to the university during the fall and spring finals week.

"We were doing workshops one year and we invited them to come out and educate us on the difference between therapy dogs and service animals," said Cathleen Dutton, a member of Student Support Services.

In the years since, dogs like AnamCara, Nula and Lilly the basset hound, can be found in the Shepler Center during finals week. Their laid back, calm nature helps students stressing over final exams take a moment to breathe and enjoy some quality time with their love.

"It really helps to relieve the stress they're going through right now," Dutton said. "They're so stressed out and it's bad enough they're going through finals this week, worried about whether they're going to do well or not. So this gives them some time to forget all of that."

Pat Gilland, handler of AnamCara, said she's always happy to come out to Cameron University and provide that moment of relief and relaxation.

"This is what they do and they were happy to come out when needed," she said. "The animals really enjoy it. That's why we made Cara a therapy dog. I didn't have enough time to give her all of the pets that she wants all the time."