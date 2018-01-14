Dog kills child in Duncan

DUNCAN A 3-year-old girl was killed and police had to put down the dog at the scene, according to Duncan's police chief.

Officers responded to the 600 block F Street "a little before 4 p.m." on the report of a dog attack. Police Chief Dan Ford said officers arrived and found the dog had drug the girl out in the yard and was attacking her when they arrived.

"Officers got the dog off the girl and dispatched the dog," Ford said. "They tried to do CPR on the girl but she didn't make it."

Ford said that detectives remained at the scene late in the evening, visiting with the family, gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses. The girl, whom police did not identify was sent to the state Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.