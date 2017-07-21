As dog days descend, take care of furry friends

Imagine spending eight hours in a backyard without any shade, water or sunscreen during July in Southwest Oklahoma.

While some people are working from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in an air-conditioned facility, their furry friends may be panting and dreaming of the beach as they lie on the grass in the summer heat.

Dr. Vicki Wood, a veterinarian at All About Pets Vet Clinic, said all pet owners should take precautions so that their pets, both indoor and outdoor, do not overheat.

In addition to obvious needs of adequate shade and water, Wood said pets may also need a kiddie-size swimming pool where they can cool off their bodies. Wood's pet pool, though small, is big enough to allow all her dogs, including her border collie mix, boxer mix and pit mix, to soak. The dogs may also drink from the pool if they run out of water in their regular-size water bowls, she said.

Pets still need to eat food throughout the day, despite the heat, and dry food is the type Wood recommends.

"Canned food very quickly attracts flies and gets full of maggots in a short period of time, whereas the drier food at least would stay fresher," she said, "but it still needs to be changed every day."

Owners should be especially cautious when letting indoor pets, or certain breeds such as English bulldogs, soak up the rays. Animals accustomed to an average house temperature of 70 to 75 degrees should remain in the 100-degree weather for only brief periods of time.

"Five to 10 minutes if the animal is not used to it is enough to make them sick, especially if it's a really active animal," Wood said. " ... There are some pets with light-colored skin or light-colored coats that can get sunburned. Cats and dogs can get skin cancer."

Although the connection between animals' sunburns and skin cancer remains "a little fuzzy," Wood said, owners may apply pet-friendly sunscreen to their pets if they want.

When spending any amount of time outdoors, pets may attract fleas and ticks, which are harmful to not only the animal but also to pet owners because some people are highly allergic to flea bites, and ticks harbor Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Lyme disease and other diseases, Wood said.

"There's a Lyme disease vaccination, but a lot of the tick diseases that dogs can catch, there aren't good vaccinations for," she said.