'Diversity in the Military' will be discussed at CU

In conjunction with Cameron University's academic festival "American Identities in the 21st Century," Cameron University will present "Diversity in the Military" at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the CETES Conference Center.

The panel discussion will feature military veterans who received their U.S. citizenship through military service, are recent immigrants or are descendants of recent immigrants, and veteran community leaders.

Panelists will include Brandy Baxter, Adam Babiker and Scott Cooper as well as Cameron students Ricardo Flores and Waheed Bgadamosi.

Baxter is a member of the Dallas VA Community Veteran Engagement Board, a Military Veteran Peer Network facilitator and an advocate for women veterans.

Babiker left the war-torn town of Darfar, Western Sudan in 2001, gaining refugee status in Egypt and then moving to Houston, Texas.

As the director of National Security Outreach, Cooper is Human Rights First's chief ambassador to the national security community. He heads Human Rights First's efforts to build partnerships with members of the military and national security communities, as well as national security-focused think tanks and research institutions.