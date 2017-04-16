Display will focus on Fort Sill’s role in WWI

In what would prove a watershed year in American history, Fort Sill played a substantial role in transforming the formerly isolationist United States into a major player on the international scene.

The U.S. entered World War I 100 years ago this month, on April 6, 1917. Fort Sill very nearly missed its chance to secure a large training mission due to an acute water shortage. Only when Lawton citizens held a mass meeting and agreed to turn over the city's water supply to the installation did the War Department reverse gears.

Lawtonians went back to using groundwater from an old well field until the Lake Lawtonka dam could be raised and another pipeline installed. Then there was enough water for everybody.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Hugh L. Scott, former commander of Fort Sill's all-Indian Troop L, 7th U.S. Cavalry, was in Russia on the unsuccessful Root mission. It therefore fell to his understudy, Maj. Gen. Tasker H. Bliss, to send a memorandum to the adjutant general, notifying him Fort Sill had been selected as the site of a national army cantonment.

Camp Doniphan got its name from Col. Alexander W. Doniphan, a Mexican War hero. It's said that the camp here trained 50,000 American soldiers to fight in World War I, but Fort Sill's influence extended far beyond that. Doctrine written here was disseminated Army-wide, according to Correy Twilley, collections manager for the Fort Sill Museum Directorate.

Tuesday is the target date for the opening of a large-scale display on Fort Sill's contribution to World War I and Camp Doniphan. The staff of the Museum Directorate has been working busily on the exhibit, which will be inside the Museum Interpretive Center, Building 435 on the southeast corner of the Old Post Quadrangle. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The exhibit will remain up through the Armistice Day centennial on Nov. 11, 1918.

"This is definitely something that's part of the Army and Fort Sill heritage. World War I really changed the face of the Army, changed the face of the nation, so it's an opportunity to bring soldier education in here," said Frank J. Siltman, director of museums and military history for Fort Sill.

Camp Doniphan occupied two square miles of land in the vicinity of where Code Talkers Hall, the Logistics Readiness Command, Range Operations and the Consolidated Maintenance Complex for Fort Sill's railhead stand today. It was laid out like a horseshoe, with its open end, the entrance, facing east. A granite marker with explanatory bronze plaques marks the spot at the corner of Randolph and Currie roads.

Siltman said the camp had wooden headquarters buildings and mess halls while the troops lived in peaked tents.

The first elements that came to Camp Doniphan were the Oklahoma National Guard infantry units that were part of Texas's 36th Division, Siltman said. These then moved south to Texas. Next came the 35th Division, made up primarily of Kansas and Missouri National Guardsmen, and it remained here until the spring of 1918. Lt. Harry S Truman, later to become U.S. president, came here with Battery F of the division's 129th Field Artillery.

Siltman said that was one of three field artillery regiments that were here. Basic training for infantry, cavalry and artillery were all here.

Once the 35th Division left, a Field Artillery Brigade Training Center took its place. Its commandant from May to October 1918 was Col. Edmund Gruber, who as a young Army officer in the Philippines had composed "The Caissons Go Rolling Along." In 1917 John Philip Sousa added an introduction and renamed it "The Field Artillery Song." In 1956 it was adapted to become the official Army song.