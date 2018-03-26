Details of shooting involving LPD officer released

The identity of a 27-year-old man, along with other details, wounded in an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in south Lawton have been released.

The victim has been identified as Steven Anthony Thompson, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The state agency was called in to investigate the incident shortly after it happened.

A patrol officer first heard gunfire in the 1800 block of West Lee Boulevard shortly after midnight and followed the sounds to a parking lot of a nightclub. When the officer pulled up to the lot, people were pointing to a car speeding away. According to the OSBI, the officer pursued and attempted a traffic stop. The car's driver pulled into the Goodwill Village West apartment complex at Southwest 14th Street and Washington Washington. The officer blocked in the car as the car's passenger, Thompson, ran from the vehicle. The officer pursued Thompson on foot. As the officer was chasing the man, the suspect reportedly began to turn toward the officer with a gun in his hand. The officer fired several times, striking him in the abdomen and lower leg.

Emergency medical personnel transported Thompson to a Lawton hospital. He is expected to survive.

According to the police report filed by Officer Jesse Alverson, she was dispatched to the scene at 12:10 a.m. to assist on the report of a possible officer-involved shooting. Officer Kendra Denig told Alverson that "Thompson ran from her and, while running, pointed a pistol at her, leading her to fire at him."