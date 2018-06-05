Details released about December homicide of Anthony Johnson

New details about the December homicide of 46-year-old Anthony A. Johnson II have been released from the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Lawton Constitution received a report from Medical Examiner Clay Nichols stating that Johnson, of Lawton, died from a gunshot wound to his lower chest. Nichols ruled his death a homicide. Nichols also determined that Johnson's body had evidence of "cocaine use and ethanol intoxication," according to the report.

Lawton Police Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer, said on Friday that no murder suspects have been identified in connection with the homicide.

However, one Lawton man has been charged with accessory after the fact. Kenneth B. Porter, 61, is accused of failing to report the homicide of Johnson on Dec. 4 outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Southwest Douglas Avenue.