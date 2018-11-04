Defendants enter guilty pleas in court

The following defendants entered guilty pleas in Comanche County District Court and received sentences:

Amanda Alexander, 28, possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute: six years suspended with the Department of Corrections, $1,000 fine and two years DOC supervision; possession of drug paraphernalia: one year with Comanche County Detention Center and $500 fine.

Scottie L. Bobo Jr., 47, stalking: six years with the Department of Corrections, $1,000 fine and one year DOC post-imprisonment supervision.

Nicole Godfrey, 26, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute: five years deferred, $1,000 fine and two years Department of Corrections supervision.

Rhonda K. Harrison, 46, possession of a controlled dangerous substance: 10 years with the Department of Corrections, $1,000 fine and two years community sentencing.

Marcus L. Horn, 19, second-degree burglary: three years deferred and $1,000 fine; false declaration of ownership in pawn: three years deferred and $500 fine, to be served concurrently with first count.