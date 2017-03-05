Dedication validation

A mere one point separated Fort Sill's 2017 Drill Sergeant of the Year from the runner-up.

Staff Sgt. James Calfa of Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery (FA), was declared the victor by Col. Lee T. Overby, commander of 434th FA Brigade, at a ceremony Tuesday.

"I honestly didn't think I was going to win. So I'm a little shocked about it," Calfa said after receiving congratulations from his fellow competitors, peers and well-wishers.

He thinks some of the physical competition might be what set him apart, but other than that, he's not sure. When both Overby and Command Sgt. Maj. Royal W. Curtis II noted the slimmest of margins between the top two, Calfa said he felt like that was definitely the case.

"It was a tight competition all the way through, and all the drill sergeants gave 100 percent the entire time, which was really good," Calfa said. "It was the fact that the competition was so good that kept me going."

He didn't choose to be a drill sergeant. The Army selected him for that duty, as it does sometimes.

"Honestly, it wasn't my first choice. But I came down here and I did what the Army told me to do," Calfa said.

He signed up for the Drill Sergeant of the Year competition after his first sergeant strongly suggested he do so.

"The more I thought about it, the more I thought it would probably be a good idea to help better my career for one, and then to see what I could do to help improve whatever the drill sergeants' needs are in the battalion and the brigade," Calfa said.

The most challenging part of the competition for him was going before a board composed of brigade- and battalion-level command sergeants major. The 12-mile road march that preceded it was a cakewalk by comparison.

"I felt phenomenal, sir. Road marching is one of my favorite things to do. Once we were going to do that, I knew I was good there. I absolutely love to put the pack on and walk, sir," he said.

As winner, Calfa was awarded an Army Commendation Medal and the Drill Sergeant statue. This also means an instantaneous change of jobs for him, as he will now report to work for 434th FA Brigade headquarters. Although he will be given a new set of responsibilities, he hopes he will be allowed to train for the Training and Doctrine level of competition that will decide the next TRADOC Drill Sergeant of the Year. That will be in September at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.